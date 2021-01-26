Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

