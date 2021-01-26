SingularityNET Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $920,730.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.