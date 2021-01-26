Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.59.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

