Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $13.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.67 million and the lowest is $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.74 million, with estimates ranging from $59.62 million to $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,024 in the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 261,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

