Silverway Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Silverway coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $2,273.66 and approximately $294.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,117.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01327046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00544453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009394 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002423 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

