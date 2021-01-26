Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SI stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

