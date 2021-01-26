Silicom (SILC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Silicom has set its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of SILC opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

