SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,607,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,468,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5,746.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $152.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.45.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

