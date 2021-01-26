SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,241. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

