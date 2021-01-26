SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $887,000 Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20,298.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

PRN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.18. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,621. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

