SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of RNLC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 5,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

