SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.