Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

BSRR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 22,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

