Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

BSRR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692 over the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

