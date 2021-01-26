Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Buy

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.