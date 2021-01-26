Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 3,653,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,335,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after acquiring an additional 643,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $21,347,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

