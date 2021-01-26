ShowHand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $237.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $49,878.72 and $237.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

