Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 on Monday, reaching $1,205.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

