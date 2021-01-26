Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.3% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 on Monday, reaching $1,205.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.71.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.