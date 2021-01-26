Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $110.56 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,965 shares of company stock worth $44,940,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

