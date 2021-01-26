ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.