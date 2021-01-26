ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

SFBS stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

