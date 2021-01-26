ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to a positive rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $554.68.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $537.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.