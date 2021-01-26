Serum Hits Market Cap of $96.97 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and approximately $223.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00053801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00279497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.