Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after buying an additional 205,362 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after buying an additional 202,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,961,000 after acquiring an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 1,042,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,513. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

