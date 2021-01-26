Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 8.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.53. 3,281,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,575,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

