Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) were up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 7,580,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,887,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 230.34%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

