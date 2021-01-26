Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

