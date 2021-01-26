Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.42. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 288,801 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.