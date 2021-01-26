Security National Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.77. 16,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

