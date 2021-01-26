Security National Trust Co. Sells 349 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 208,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

NSC traded down $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $240.77. 16,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.