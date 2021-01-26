Security National Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 181,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

