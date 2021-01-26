Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,147. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.