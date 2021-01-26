Security National Trust Co. Has $3.32 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,677,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

