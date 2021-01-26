Security National Trust Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $230.99. 71,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

