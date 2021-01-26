Security National Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $77,722,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

VAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. 11,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $168.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

