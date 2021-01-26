Security National Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $226.48. 8,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

