Security National Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 5,716,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

