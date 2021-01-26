Security National Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security National Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,641. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $129.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.