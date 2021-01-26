Security National Trust Co. Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. 111,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,787. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

