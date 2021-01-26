Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $961,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.29. 147,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

