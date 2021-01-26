Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SES. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.61. 712,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,387. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$452.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.0903346 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

