Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $2.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.84.

SECYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SECYF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

