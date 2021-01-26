Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,536,000 after buying an additional 198,038 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

