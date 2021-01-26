SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $18.25. SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 504,741 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.67. The firm has a market cap of £36.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About SDX Energy plc (SDX.L) (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas with a principal focus on North Africa. The company has interest in two producing assets, including 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

