Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79.

