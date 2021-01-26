Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

