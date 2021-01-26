Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

