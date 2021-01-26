Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. 320,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

