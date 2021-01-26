Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

