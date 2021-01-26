Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

